Downwinders of Utah Archive

Representatives from the University of Utah J. Willard Marriott Library will be in Kanab on Wednesday, June 14, at the Kanab City Library from 1-7 p.m. to take oral history recordings of those from southern Utah who were impacted by the nuclear weapons testing.
