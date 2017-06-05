Downwinders of Utah Archive

Downwinders of Utah Archive

Representatives from the University of Utah J. Willard Marriott Library will be in Kanab on Wednesday, June 14, at the Kanab City Library from 1-7 p.m. to take oral history recordings of those from southern Utah who were impacted by the nuclear weapons testing.

