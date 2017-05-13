Davi Haagsma Retains WORCS Pro SxS Le...

Davi Haagsma Retains WORCS Pro SxS Lead Despite Obstacles in Rounds 7 and 8

K&N-sponsored Pro side-by-side racer Davi Haagsma left the Utah swing of the WORCS schedule with a hard-fought podium finish in St. George and a disappointing DNF in Cedar City. However, most importantly, he also left the state with a solid series lead.

