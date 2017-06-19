Cedar City fire destroys farm buildings

Cedar City fire destroys farm buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Firefighters had a blaze in Cedar City "mostly contained" Monday night, after it burned 5 acres of grass and destroyed farm buildings. The fire, reported about 2:45 p.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 West, was "rapidly" growing when firefighters arrived, said a Cedar City Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Extensive police presence?? Jun 14 MtnGirl13 1
Enoch Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... (Sep '16) Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16) Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Iron County was issued at June 21 at 3:28AM MDT

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC