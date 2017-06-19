Cedar City fire destroys farm buildings
Firefighters had a blaze in Cedar City "mostly contained" Monday night, after it burned 5 acres of grass and destroyed farm buildings. The fire, reported about 2:45 p.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 West, was "rapidly" growing when firefighters arrived, said a Cedar City Police Department news release.
