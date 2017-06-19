2 firefighters hurt battling southwes...

2 firefighters hurt battling southwest Utah blaze

Tuesday Jun 20

Two firefighters are recovering from injuries at a wildfire in southwest Utah that has forced the evacuation of more than 700 people and shut down part of a state highway. CEDAR CITY - Two firefighters are recovering from injuries at a wildfire in southwest Utah that has forced the evacuation of more than 700 people and shut down part of a state highway.

Cedar City, UT

