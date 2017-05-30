Utah Shakespeare Festival names new leader
Frank Mack, who teaches arts administration at the University of Connecticut and previously led Shakespeare theater companies in California and New Jersey, has been named executive producer at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. "It's absolutely one of the best classical theater companies in the country, in the world really," Mack said Tuesday morning, adding that he had jumped at the chance to work at the company he considers an industry leader.
