Utah Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director David Ivers Announces Resignation, New Role
David Ivers , Festival artistic director since 2011, announced today that he will be leaving the Festival later this month to accept the role of artistic director at another regional theatre. Ivers described his departure as bittersweet.
