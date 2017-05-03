Utah Shakespeare Festival Artistic Di...

Utah Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director David Ivers Announces Resignation, New Role

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

David Ivers , Festival artistic director since 2011, announced today that he will be leaving the Festival later this month to accept the role of artistic director at another regional theatre. Ivers described his departure as bittersweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enoch Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... (Sep '16) Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16) Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,402,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC