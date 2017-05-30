Theater: Utah's David Ivers to head Arizona company

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Shakespeare Festival co-artistic directors David Ivers and Brian Vaughn go over the house rules before the opening performance of "Henry V" in the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Cedar City, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Ivers is directing Neil LaBute's new play "How to Fight Loneliness" at the festival, and Vaughn plays the husband in staged readings of the play.

