Man facing charges for allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

An 18-year-old man is in jail on a $100,000 bail after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Pedro Juan Gaspar-Martin was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility Friday on two first-degree felonies for rape of a child and sodomy of a child and one second-degree felony for sexual abuse of a child.

