Killer bees now documented in 8 Utah counties
Africanized honeybees, known more commonly as killer bees, are spreading across parts of the United States, and are now calling areas of Utah home. Eight counties now have documented accounts of killer bees with the most recent findings in Garfield and Emery counties in 2016.
