David Ivers leaving as co-artistic director of Utah Shakespeare Festival
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Shakespeare Festival co-artistic directors Brian Vaughn and David Ivers, right, talk about how theater has affected their lives during the dedication of the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Cedar City, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Ivers announced Wednesday he will be leaving USF to be artistic director at another regional festival.
