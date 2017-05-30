Cedar City man to serve 1 to 15 years...

Cedar City man to serve 1 to 15 years in prison for 3 counts of arson

Wednesday May 24 Read more: KSL-TV

A 5th District Judge ordered a 23-year-old man to prison Tuesday for setting fire to seven vehicles last January. Judge Keith Barnes ordered Isaac James Wall to spend one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for three counts of arson, all second-degree felonies.

