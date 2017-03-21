With Mormon temple poised to open, Cedar City urged to tidy up the town
Formal dedication of a new Mormon temple in Cedar City is still nine months away, but civic leaders already are calling for the southern Utah town to clean up its act. In a letter released on social media and read to fellow council members Wednesday night, Cedar City Councilman Fred Rowley urged a communitywide effort to "make Cedar sparkle" in preparation for dedication ceremonies scheduled Dec. 10. "Regardless of one's religious convictions, I believe that these events will have a profound positive impact on our community due to the publicity and financial infusion we will receive," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC