With Mormon temple poised to open, Cedar City urged to tidy up the town

Formal dedication of a new Mormon temple in Cedar City is still nine months away, but civic leaders already are calling for the southern Utah town to clean up its act. In a letter released on social media and read to fellow council members Wednesday night, Cedar City Councilman Fred Rowley urged a communitywide effort to "make Cedar sparkle" in preparation for dedication ceremonies scheduled Dec. 10. "Regardless of one's religious convictions, I believe that these events will have a profound positive impact on our community due to the publicity and financial infusion we will receive," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.