Weekend planner: Creators of NPR's 'Serial,' dance classes and immersive theater

15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Among the things to do this week are events such as "The Little Mermaid" ballet, "Dance All Day" with Repertory Dance Theatre, concerts, an immersive theater experience, the downtown garden stroll and the creators of NPR's podcast "Serial."

