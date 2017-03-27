Utah group starts medical marijuana b...

Utah group starts medical marijuana ballot initiative push

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Mark Madsen listens as Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, asks some questions about SB259, that would legalize medical marijuana in Utah, on the Senate floor, Monday, March 2, 2015 The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Mark Madsen listens as Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, asks some questions about SB259, that would legalize medical marijuana in Utah, on the Senate floor, Monday, March 2, 2015 Medical marijuana advocates in Utah are planning to try to get an initiative on the November 2018 ballot that would allow the drug to be used for treatment. Advocates say they're done waiting for state lawmakers, who have rejected passing a broad medical pot law during the last three consecutive sessions.

