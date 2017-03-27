Utah group starts medical marijuana ballot initiative push
The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Mark Madsen listens as Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, asks some questions about SB259, that would legalize medical marijuana in Utah, on the Senate floor, Monday, March 2, 2015 The Salt Lake Tribune) Sen. Mark Madsen listens as Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, asks some questions about SB259, that would legalize medical marijuana in Utah, on the Senate floor, Monday, March 2, 2015 Medical marijuana advocates in Utah are planning to try to get an initiative on the November 2018 ballot that would allow the drug to be used for treatment. Advocates say they're done waiting for state lawmakers, who have rejected passing a broad medical pot law during the last three consecutive sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC