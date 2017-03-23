Utah forecast: a record-setting warm, spring-like midweek
It's not just a welcome early spring for the Wasatch Front; northern Utah is blossoming with record warm temperatures as well as wildflowers. The National Weather Service says that Wednesday's forecast 75 degrees for Salt Lake City will blow away the 2015 record of 73 for the date.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
