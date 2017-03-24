SUU Professor Launches New Book

Friday Mar 24 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Dave Admire, a Cedar City resident, retired judge, and retired Southern Utah University professor of criminal justice, has launched his first novel Terror in Paris. The book follows the story of three professors and twenty students who get caught up in a coordinated terrorist attack in Paris and their struggle for survival.

