Sodomy charge against former coach dismissed

The former Grantsville High School football coach facing myriad felony charges in connection to sexual abuse and witness tampering was back in 3rd District Court Tuesday morning.Curtis Ware, 48, is charged with three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and four ... (more)

