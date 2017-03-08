Photos: March storm roars into Utah with wild wilds, snow

Toma Calegory clears snow off his car in the Avenues in Salt Lake City on Monday after a cold front brought strong winds and a burst of heavy snow Sunday night. Gusts of up to 56 mph uprooted trees, cut power from Cedar City to Ogden, knocked down fences and tore shingles and siding off homes before the snow began falling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.