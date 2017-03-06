Financial help for working poor advancing at Capitol
The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday endorsed HB294 , which would establish a state-level earned income tax credit for working people who are experiencing intergenerational poverty. The bill, sponsored by Rep. John Westwood, R-Cedar City, could become part of a tax reform package under consideration by the Utah Legislature, as the earned income tax credit could mitigate the impact of restoring sales tax on food.
