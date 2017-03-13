Cedar Breaks National Monument Designated An International Dark Sky Park
Cedar Breaks National Monument in Utah has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. This distinction recognizes Cedar Breaks as a sanctuary of natural darkness and for the opportunity it provides visitors to enjoy the night sky.
