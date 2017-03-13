Cedar Breaks National Monument Design...

Cedar Breaks National Monument Designated An International Dark Sky Park

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: National Parks Traveler

Cedar Breaks National Monument in Utah has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. This distinction recognizes Cedar Breaks as a sanctuary of natural darkness and for the opportunity it provides visitors to enjoy the night sky.

