BLM to clear 307 acres in Three Peaks Recreation Area

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Deseret News

The Bureau of Land Management will mechanically remove approximately 307 acres of invasive pinyon and juniper trees in the Three Peaks Recreation Area, starting April 1, to improve fire safety for homes in Cedar City, Enoch and other neighboring communities. This is the Color Country District's second phase of a multiyear effort to restore rangeland west of Cedar City and the Cedar Valley Estates subdivision.

