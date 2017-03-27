Appeals court restores federal protections for prairie dog
In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, a prairie dog nibbles on a bit of zucchini at it's new colony after being trucked some 25 miles away from Cedar City, Utah. On Wednesday, March 29, 2017, a federal appeals court has ruled that a federal judge in Utah erred in a 2014 decision striking down protections for a kind of prairie dog found only in that state, a decision environmentalists said would have undermined the Endangered Species Act.
