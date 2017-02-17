Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI with 2 children inside car in Spanish Fork
A Brigham City woman was arrested Wednesday after police found "a relatively substantial" amount of methamphetamine inside a vehicle she was driving with her two children inside, authorities said. Danielle Della Simpson, 27, was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia that included used syringes and multiple outstanding warrants, according to Utah County Sgt.
