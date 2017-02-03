Veteran Utah midwife gets jail for botched fatal delivery in 2012. Her lawyer claims 'witch hunt'
Midwife Vickie Sorensen testifies during her manslaughter trial at the Fifth District Court, in Cedar City, Utah, in Oct. 2016. Four years after she delivered a premature baby who came out blue and two years after she was arrested for the baby's death, a veteran Utah midwife was sentenced to jail this week in a rare manslaughter case that has captivated the people who love and loathe her.
