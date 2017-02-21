UPS honors 4 Utahns for 25 years of s...

UPS honors 4 Utahns for 25 years of safe driving

UPS announced four Utah drivers are among 1,575 worldwide to be inducted into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. The drivers are Steven Bills Jr., Salt Lake City; Curtis Johnson, Morgan; Wade Orton, Kanab; and Clint Waters, Cedar City.

