Should subsidized museums offer residents discounts?

Cedar City's Frontier Homestead State Park has formed an interesting relationship with the Cedar City/Brian Head Tourism & Convention Bureau. In return, the museum is providing commercial tour group discounts to get more visitors to the museum, developing historic recreation opportunities for area visitors, providing a discount 50 percent off admission for Iron County residents, offering a free weekly story time for pre-school children, and continuing developing interpretive programming for the Homestead.

