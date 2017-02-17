Park City, Skyline dominate UHSAA 3A,...

Park City, Skyline dominate UHSAA 3A, 4A State Meet

Saturday Feb 11

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, the Utah Class 3A and 4A State Championships were held at Brigham Young University. On the women's side, the top three teams at the 3A meet were as follows: Park City with 466 points, Desert Hills with 275 points, and Cedar City with 238 points.

