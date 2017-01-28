Officials investigate illegal deer killings near Cedar City
Wildlife officials in Utah are investigating the illegal killings of three mule deer near Cedar City in recent months. The Spectrum newspaper reports that a hiker in January found two headless deer carcasses near a trail in Nichols Canyon.
