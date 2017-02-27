Nominee named to fill Spring City Justice Court vacancy
The Sanpete County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Mark Kay McIff to fill the Spring City Justice Court vacancy. The position will replace Judge Ivo Peterson, who retired effective July 1. McIff is currently the Justice Court judge in the Sevier County, Piute County and Fairview City justice courts.
