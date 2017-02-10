In our opinion: Auditor's role shed light on public entities' business
The vital role of ensuring accountability in state government falls to those offices responsible for conducting audits of agency functions and, in recent weeks, those offices have been earning their keep. So far this year the State Auditor's Office has exposed evidence of managerial malfeasance at the state's largest fire department and at the Utah League of Cities and Towns.
