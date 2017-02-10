Former Hurricane teacher sentenced to 22 years in prison for child porn
A former Washington County teacher has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for making child pornography. Chad Huntsman, 34, of Cedar City, was sentenced to 22 A1 2 years in federal prison Monday, the Spectrum reported .
