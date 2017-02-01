BYU football recruiting: 2017 ATH Mason Fakahua signs with the Cougars
Mason Fakahua, a 6-3, 210 pound athlete from Cedar City High in Cedar City, Utah, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for BYU. Fakahua received a 77.90 composite rating from 247Sports , making him a two-star prospect and the 27th best prospect in the state of Utah this year.
