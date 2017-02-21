Book review: 'Witness in the Dark' is a suspenseful page-turner full of faith
Lynne Larson creates a nail-biting tale full of suspense and faith in "Witness in the Dark." The novel takes place in Tooele with characters traveling to other familiar locations like Cedar City and Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC