Utah lawmakers won't legalize medical marijuana this year

State lawmakers will consider laying the groundwork for medicinal marijuana use but have no plans this year to make it legal in Utah. Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville, said Friday that he decided not to move forward with legislation that would make rules for obtaining medical cannabis and who would be eligible to buy it and set THC requirements.

