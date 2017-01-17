Tour of Utah will add time trial in 2017

Thursday Jan 12

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 1 - Riders enter the 1.1 mile long tunnel cut through one of the mountains in Zion National Park Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 1 - The peloton passes by Checkerboard Mesa on its way out of Zion National Park Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 1 - The peloton climbs near Navajo Lake on the way to Cedar City Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 2 - Riders tackle a climb as they ride through Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument in Escalante Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 2 - The peloton gets strung out as they close in on the finish in Torrey on August 2, 2016 The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah is shaking up the formula for 2017, adding a time trial for the first time since 2012 and scrapping the familiar Park City stage that has shaped the final day over the past four years.

