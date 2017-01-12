SyberJet readies SJ30i for third-quar...

SyberJet readies SJ30i for third-quarter maiden flight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Flight Global

SyberJet Aircraft says engineering work on the new cockpit of its SJ30i business jet is "95% complete" and the revamped light twin should make its maiden sortie in the third quarter. The main feature of the redesigned cockpit is the airframer's bespoke SyberVision flightdeck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16) Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
Rape of a child..... (Dec '09) Dec '15 Joeblow 13
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,254 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC