SyberJet readies SJ30i for third-quarter maiden flight
SyberJet Aircraft says engineering work on the new cockpit of its SJ30i business jet is "95% complete" and the revamped light twin should make its maiden sortie in the third quarter. The main feature of the redesigned cockpit is the airframer's bespoke SyberVision flightdeck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC