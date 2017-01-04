Polygamist Welfare Fraudsters Plead G...

Polygamist Welfare Fraudsters Plead Guilty, Only Have To Take Food Stamps Class

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Daily Caller

Six members of a polygamist Mormon sect pleaded guilty to food stamps fraud Wednesday and will pay no fines, nor serve any additional prison time. They have agreed to take a class on proper food stamps use, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City, Utah, reported .

