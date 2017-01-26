Orchestra of Southern Utah Celebrates MLK Day with instrument drive
The Orchestra of Southern Utah is partnering with the Cedar City Peace and Justice Association to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by collecting used instruments from the community. The instruments will be "distributed to local music programs that support young musicians who otherwise would not have access to instruments," according to a press release from OSU.
