Open house, dedication dates announced for Tucson, Meridian and Cedar City temples
The open house and dedication dates for the Tucson Arizona, Meridian Idaho and Cedar City Utah temples were announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday afternoon. The Tucson Arizona Temple open house will begin Saturday, June 3, and continue through June 24, 2017, but will be closed on Sundays.
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
