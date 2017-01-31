Merrill Osmond to help release bald eagle Friday
A young bald eagle that was found in the Delta area suffering from the symptoms of lead poisoning will be returned to the wild on Friday. The bird was brought to the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Cedar City by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
