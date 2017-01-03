Make Carrie Fishera s Princess Leia character a Disney princess, petitioners urge studio execs

Make Carrie Fishera s Princess Leia c...

A Change.org petition calling on the Walt Disney Corp. to make Carrie Fisher's iconic Princess Leia character a "Disney princess" is well on its way to its goal of 75,000 signers, People magazine reported Friday. "What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher," reads the petition started by Cedar City, Utah, man Cody Christensen.

