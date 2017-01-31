Lawmakers: Medical marijuana push to ...

Lawmakers: Medical marijuana push to focus on research

Friday Jan 27

Sen. Brian E. Shiozawa, left, R-Salt Lake, shakes hands with Rep. Brad Daw, center, R-Orem, while Sen. Evan J. Vickers, left rear, R-Cedar City, and Rep. Gage Froerer, right rear, R- Huntsville, look on following a medical marijuana news conference at the Utah State Capitol Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have decided to scale back their plans for medical marijuana legislation, opting to focus on research this year rather than making any policy decisions.

Cedar City, UT

