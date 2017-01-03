Charges: Hurricane man threatened on Instagram to 'detonate a bomb' at White House
A Hurricane man with a history of making violent statements threatened to set off a bomb at the White House in comments left on its Instagram page, according to a felony charge filed against him this week. Court documents say Torrey left threatening comments Monday on the White House Instagram profile page, saying he would "detonate a bomb strapped to my chest."
