Cedar Breaks National Monument offers winter activities, adventure
Each winter, Cedar Breaks National Monument transforms into a wonderland that many miss out on due to the myth that the park closes during the colder months of the year. Ranger-led snowshoe walks at Cedar Breaks, located 23 miles east of Cedar City, are being offered on Saturdays through March.
