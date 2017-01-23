BLM to Begin Sulphur Wild Horse Gather, PZP Treatment
The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City Field Office will soon be gathering and wild horses from within and outside the Sulphur Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah. The BLM will gather approximately 700 horses.
