Ashli Payne helps Eastern Washington women edge Southern Utah - Sat, 21 Jan 2017 PST
Ashli Payne led four in double figures with 19 points and Eastern Washington edged Southern Utah 67-66 in Big Sky action on Saturday in Cedar City, Utah. Eastern led by nine entering the fourth quarter, but Southern Utah chipped away at its deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC