Ashli Payne helps Eastern Washington women edge Southern Utah - Sat, 21 Jan 2017 PST

Ashli Payne helps Eastern Washington women edge Southern Utah - Sat, 21 Jan 2017

Ashli Payne led four in double figures with 19 points and Eastern Washington edged Southern Utah 67-66 in Big Sky action on Saturday in Cedar City, Utah. Eastern led by nine entering the fourth quarter, but Southern Utah chipped away at its deficit.

