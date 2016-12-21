Utah forecast: A frigid debut, a brie...

Utah forecast: A frigid debut, a brief respite, then more cold ahead

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Northern Utah's new work week dawned bitterly cold, but a fast-moving warm, westerly flow will push temperatures back up, albeit briefly, on Tuesday. A cold front will reassert itself by early Wednesday, once more locking the region in a deep freeze and bracing for a fresh round of snow along the Wasatch Range's peaks and valleys alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
Rape of a child..... (Dec '09) Dec '15 Joeblow 13
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC