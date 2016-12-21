Utah forecast: A frigid debut, a brief respite, then more cold ahead
Northern Utah's new work week dawned bitterly cold, but a fast-moving warm, westerly flow will push temperatures back up, albeit briefly, on Tuesday. A cold front will reassert itself by early Wednesday, once more locking the region in a deep freeze and bracing for a fresh round of snow along the Wasatch Range's peaks and valleys alike.
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
