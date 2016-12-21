(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) A jogger braves the rain on a...

Northern Utah, feeling the full force of a windy, wet Pacific storm system, entered the weekend with persistent valley rain, thunderstorms and heavy mountain snows. Friday began with a Winter Storm Warning in place from Idaho border south through Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Nephi and Cedar City, as well as eastern Utah's Uintas, the Tavaputs Plateau and the high desert and mountains between Moab and Blanding.

