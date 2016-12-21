Pregnant Cedar City woman dies from injuries sustained in 6-car pileup

A young woman and her unborn baby have died as a result from injuries sustained from a six-car pileup on I-15 over the weekend. Bayley Huerta, 22, of Cedar City, who was six-months pregnant with a daughter, was killed while moving from southern Utah back to Cache County where she grew up so she could be closer to family when her first child was born.

