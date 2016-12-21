Police find missing, mentally ill sou...

Police find missing, mentally ill southern Utah man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Police on Friday found a missing 24-year-old southern Utah man with a history of mental illness and making deadly threats. David Grant Torrey had last been seen near Hurricane on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
Rape of a child..... (Dec '09) Dec '15 Joeblow 13
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Iron County was issued at December 24 at 2:30AM MST

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,585

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC